Hair Diseases Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023-2033 | IMARC Group

Hair Diseases Market Size

According to IMARC Group, the hair diseases market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast 2023-2033.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled ”Hair Diseases Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the hair diseases market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

How big is the market for hair diseases?

The hair diseases market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2023-2033.

What is hair disease?

Hair diseases encompass a range of conditions affecting the scalp and hair follicles, leading to irregularities in hair growth, structure, or appearance. These disorders can result in hair loss, scalp discomfort, and cosmetic issues. Common symptoms include gradual hair thinning, receding hairlines, pus-filled bumps, bald patches, scaling, flaking, itchiness, inflammation, redness, oiliness, or dryness, breakage, brittleness, scalp tenderness, and the growth of fine, wispy hairs. Some individuals may also experience changes in hair color, such as graying or whitening. Diagnosis involves reviewing medical history, clinical features, and a physical examination. Trichoscopy and a scalp biopsy may be used to visualize hair shaft changes and confirm the condition.

What are the key drivers and trends in the hair diseases market?

The market for hair diseases is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of various risk factors, including stress, traumatic events, hormonal changes, and certain medications, which disrupt the hair growth cycle. Additionally, the growing incidence of autoimmune disorders, where the body's defense system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, leading to patchy or widespread hair loss, is positively impacting the market. Platelet-rich plasma therapy's rising application, involving injecting concentrated platelets from the patient's blood into the scalp to improve hair appearance, is further fueling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of 5-alpha reductase inhibitors, which prevent baldness by inhibiting testosterone conversion to dihydrotestosterone, is another significant growth factor. Furthermore, the emerging popularity of low-level laser devices to enhance blood circulation and create a healthier scalp environment for hair follicles is expected to drive the hair diseases market during the forecast period.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the hair diseases market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the hair diseases market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

How This Report Can Help You:

The report on hair diseases market presents a comprehensive overview and analysis of the epidemiology and market for this condition in the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

With insights into both current and emerging therapies in the 7MM, this report offers valuable information for businesses seeking to understand trends and opportunities within the hair diseases market.

The hair diseases market report covers historical and forecasted market data, including epidemiology scenario, providing a reliable and informative resource for developing effective business strategies in 7MM.

Our report on the hair diseases market can help businesses stay abreast of the trends and drivers, gain a competitive edge and drive success.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the hair diseases market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the hair diseases market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the hair diseases market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

