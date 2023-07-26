System Infrastructure Software Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 241.85 Billion by 2028: Says IMARC Group

System Infrastructure Software Market Report 2023-2028

Latest Market Research Report on System Infrastructure Software Market 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “System Infrastructure Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global system infrastructure software market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Market Overview:

The global system infrastructure software market size reached US$ 149 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 241.85 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50% during 2023-2028.

What is system infrastructure software?

System infrastructure software refers to a collection of programs and tools that manage and support the foundational components of a computer system or network. It is continuously evolving to meet the growing demands of modern technology. Characteristics of system infrastructure software include its ability to provide a robust and secure foundation for operating systems and applications. It enables efficient resource management, optimizing the utilization of hardware and software resources. This software also facilitates seamless communication and interoperability between different system components.

System infrastructure software offers a range of features to enhance system performance and reliability. It includes components such as operating systems, virtualization software, middleware, device drivers, and system utilities. These features enable tasks like system monitoring, security management, data backup, and recovery. System infrastructure software finds its application in the information technology (IT), telecommunication, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries.

Request for a sample report or buy full report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/system-infrastructure-software-market/requestsample

System Infrastructure Software Market Trends:

The increasing reliance on cloud computing and virtualization technologies represents one of the key factors influencing the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for scalable and flexible IT infrastructure is leading to the adoption of system infrastructure software, which is acting as a major growth inducing factor. The significant advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), are creating a need for robust system infrastructure software, which, in turn, is leading the market toward growth.

The rising complexity of IT environments and the need for efficient resource management are driving the market growth of system infrastructure software. The increasing cybersecurity concerns and the need for enhanced data protection are propelling the market growth of this software. The expansion of data centers and the growing volume of data generated globally are contributing to the market expansion of system infrastructure software.

The adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) and network virtualization is creating demand for system infrastructure software in the networking industry, thus pushing the market forward. The need for efficient system monitoring, troubleshooting, and performance optimization is contributing to the market expansion of this software. The rising demand for business continuity and disaster recovery solutions is leading to the widespread adoption of system infrastructure software, thereby boosting the market growth. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms in system infrastructure software is enhancing its capabilities and fostering the market growth.

The increasing adoption of DevOps practices and the rising need for streamlined software development and deployment processes are propelling the market growth of this software. The expansion of e-commerce and online businesses is catalyzing the demand for scalable and highly available system infrastructure software, thereby supporting the market growth.

Other factors, such as the increasing demand for real-time analytics and the growing trend of remote work, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Market are Given Below:

• Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

• Apple Inc

• BMC Software Inc

• Broadcom Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7918&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

• Storage

• Network and System Management

• Security

Application Insights:

• Building Management

• Integrated Communications

• Data Center Infrastructure

• Cloud Integrations

End Use Insights:

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Transportation and Logistics

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

You Can Buy Report Directly and Get Up-To 10% Discount: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=7918&method=1

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Industry Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.