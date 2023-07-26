Anime Market Size, Share, Global Industry Overview, Future Scope and Business Opportunities 2023-2028

The rise of online streaming platforms represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖″, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global anime market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the anime market?

The global anime market size reached US$ 28.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during 2023-2028.

Anime Market Growth and Development:

The rise of online streaming platforms represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll are making anime more accessible to global audiences. Digital distribution allows for the easy exploration of a vast array of anime titles and genres which is fostering a wider fanbase outside Japan. The diverse range of themes and genres in anime caters to different age groups and interests, increasing its audience base. Unlike some forms of animation that are primarily targeted at children, anime includes content for children, teenagers, and adults. This versatility enhances its market potential. Moreover, the high quality of storytelling and art in anime is attracting international acclaim and recognition which is driving the demand for anime. Anime is known for its in-depth character development, complex storylines, and unique artistic style, which is setting it apart from other forms of animation. The successful franchising and merchandising of anime series are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anime-market/requestsample

What is Anime?

Anime is a style of animation that originated and is predominantly produced in Japan. The term "anime" is derived from the English word "animation," and in Japan, it refers to all kinds of animation, including both domestic and international works. Anime incorporates an extensive range of genres and appeals to various age groups, from children's shows to ones intended for adults. It explores diverse themes such as fantasy, science fiction, romance, action, and more. Anime can be broadcast on television, released in cinemas, or published directly online (called "web anime"). Anime's art style is known for its colorful artwork, fantastical themes, and vibrant characters. The characters often have large, expressive eyes, a characteristic that is becoming a hallmark of anime.

Anime Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the anime market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aniplex of America Inc

• Bones Inc

• Crunchyroll

• Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd.

• Madhouse Inc

• P.A. Works Inc.

• Pierrot Co. Ltd

• Shout! Factory LLC

• Studio Ghibli Inc.

• Toei Animation Co. Ltd.

• VIZ Media LLC (Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co. Ltd), etc

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6992&method=1

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global anime market based on revenue source and region.

Breakup by Revenue Source:

• T.V.

• Movie

• Video

• Internet Distribution

• Merchandising

• Music

• Pachinko

• Live Entertainment

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6992&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.