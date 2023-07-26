Barley Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

Barley Market Size

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖″, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global barley market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the barley market?

The global barley market size reached US$ 22.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.79% during 2023-2028.

What is Barley?

Barley is a versatile and hardy cereal grain that has a rich, nutty flavor and a chewy, pasta-like consistency. One of the oldest cultivated grains, barley is being used as a food staple and a component of various cultural practices for thousands of years. Barley is primarily used for brewing beer and making whisky due to its high enzyme content. It's also used as an animal feed. However, it also has various food applications for humans. In its whole-grain form, it's commonly used in bread, soups, stews, and health products. Barley flour is another common use and is often used in baked goods.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the barley industry?

The rising health consciousness among consumers represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Barley is rich in nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which consist of numerous health benefits. Whole grain barley and barley-based foods like barley water and barley grass powder are being increasingly marketed as health foods, attracting health-conscious consumers, and driving the market growth. The rising brewing industry is contributing to the growth of the market. Barley, especially the malted variety, is a key ingredient in beer and whisky production. As the demand for these alcoholic beverages continues to grow globally, so does the demand for barley. The market is also driven by the increasing use of barley as animal feed. The rising demand for meat and dairy products is leading to a surge in the need for animal feed, which is fueling the demand for feed barley. Other factors, such as climate change, and government policies and subsidies, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Briess Malt & Ingredients Co

• Cargill Incorporated

• Crisp Malting Group

• EverGrain LLC (Anheuser-Busch InBev)

• Grain Millers Inc.

• GrainCorp Limited

• IREKS GmbH

• Malt Products Corporation

• Malteurop Groupe S.A. (VIVESCIA)

• Maltexco S.A, Muntons PLC

• The Soufflet Group

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Covered

• Two-Row Barley

• Six-Row Barley

• Hulless

Breakup by Grade:

• Food Grade

• Feed Grade

• Malt Grade

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Seed Industry

• Personal Care

• Animal Feed

• Nutraceuticals

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

