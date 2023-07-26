Avocado Oil Market Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast 2023-2028

The growing demand for natural and health-beneficial products represents a key factor influencing the market growth of avocado oil

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖″, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global avocado oil market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the avocado oil market?

The global avocado oil market size reached US$ 550.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 776.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

What is avocado oil?

Avocado oil production, an emerging sector within the healthy food and cosmetic industries, involves the process of extracting the oil from the pulp of the avocado fruit. It includes a broad range of applications, from culinary uses as a cooking oil to cosmetic applications for skin and hair care. This product has gained significant popularity in various sectors, such as the food industry, beauty and personal care, and health and wellness.

Avocado Oil Market Trends:

• The growing demand for natural and health-beneficial products represents a key factor influencing the market growth of avocado oil. Additionally, advancements in extraction methods are making it easier and more cost-effective to produce high-quality avocado oil, thus stimulating market growth. The global shift towards sustainable and healthy lifestyles, where natural, nutrient-rich products are preferred, is enhancing the demand for avocado oil.

• The increasing health awareness among consumers, coupled with the escalating interest in natural and organic beauty products, is propelling the avocado oil market growth. Moreover, rapid growth in the health and wellness industry, along with the rise in gourmet food trends, is providing an impetus to the avocado oil market. The surging demand for nutritious food options and natural beauty products, unscathed by the harmful effects of synthetic materials, is fuelling market growth.

• The growing acceptance of avocado oil, attributed to its high nutrient content and potential health benefits, is a significant market driver. The growing consciousness about the health benefits of natural products and the shift towards healthier eating habits is fostering the demand for avocado oil.

• Other factors such as government initiatives promoting healthy living, investment in research on the benefits of natural products, and the emergence of startups focusing on natural products are driving the market growth worldwide. Furthermore, the rise of natural and organic stores, along with consumer preference for health-boosting foods and natural cosmetics, is creating a positive market outlook.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Olivado Group

• Sesajal

• Grupo Industrial Batellero

• The Village Press

• Spectrum organics

• Bella Vado

• Chosen Foods LLC

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Extra Virgin Oil

• Refined Oil

• Blends

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Business to Business

• Business to Consumer

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Online Stores

o Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

