Williston Barracks / Fatal Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A1004699                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Filipek

STATION: VSP St. Albans                          

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 25, 2023 at 2046 hours

STREET: I-89S MM101.4

TOWN: Milton  

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joshua Blouin

AGE: 33  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VEHICLE: Motorcycle

INJURIES: Fatal

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 25, 2023, at approximately 2046 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a motorcycle crash on I89S at MM101.4. A passerby came upon the scene of the crash where the operator, later identified as Joshua Blouin (33), was deceased.  The preliminary investigation indicates this motorcycle was the only vehicle involved; speed and impairment are suspected contributing factors. It appears the operator lost control, departed the roadway, and crashed into the guardrails at a high speed. The incident is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

