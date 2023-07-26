Williston Barracks / Fatal Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1004699
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Filipek
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 25, 2023 at 2046 hours
STREET: I-89S MM101.4
TOWN: Milton
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joshua Blouin
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VEHICLE: Motorcycle
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 25, 2023, at approximately 2046 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a motorcycle crash on I89S at MM101.4. A passerby came upon the scene of the crash where the operator, later identified as Joshua Blouin (33), was deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates this motorcycle was the only vehicle involved; speed and impairment are suspected contributing factors. It appears the operator lost control, departed the roadway, and crashed into the guardrails at a high speed. The incident is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
