New Haven / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5002844
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 7/24/2023, 2216 hours
STREET: Hardscrabble Road
TOWN: Bristol
CROSS STREETS: Lower Hardscrabble Road
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Noah Culver
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled, Front damage, rear windshield damage
INJURIES: No Injuries
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/24/2023 at approximately 2238 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hardscrabble Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed V#1 missed a left-hand turn in the road headed south on Hardscrabble Road near the intersection with Upper Hardscrabble Road. V#1 continued straight through the Y intersection, running over a stop sign, and hitting a tree. Op#1 and two passengers denied medical transport, while two other passengers were transported to Porter Medical Center for precautionary evaluations. None of the five occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.