New Haven / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B5002844

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 7/24/2023, 2216 hours

STREET: Hardscrabble Road

TOWN: Bristol

CROSS STREETS: Lower Hardscrabble Road

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Noah Culver

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Charlotte, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled, Front damage, rear windshield damage

INJURIES: No Injuries

HOSPITAL: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 07/24/2023 at approximately 2238 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hardscrabble Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed V#1 missed a left-hand turn in the road headed south on Hardscrabble Road near the intersection with Upper Hardscrabble Road. V#1 continued straight through the Y intersection, running over a stop sign, and hitting a tree. Op#1 and two passengers denied medical transport, while two other passengers were transported to Porter Medical Center for precautionary evaluations. None of the five occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

 

