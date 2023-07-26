LAST UPDATE RE: I 89 Exit 18 SB Georgia road closure
LAST UPDATE
@ 00:30 [APPROX] THE ROADWAY RE-OPENED.
TRAVEL SAFELY VERMONT.
From: Morse, Kristi via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 9:45 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 Exit 18 SB Georgia road closure
Press Release – Highway closure
I 89 SB Exit 18 is open to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
VSP Williston