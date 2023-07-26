Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Size to Reach US$ 53.3 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 9.08%: Says IMARC Group

Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Trends 2023-2028

Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Latest Report Analysis 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global HR technology market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Market Overview:

The global human resource (HR) technology market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08% during 2023-2028.

What is HR tech industry?

Human resource technology, also known as HR technology, is a comprehensive term for software and associated platforms for automating the human resources function in organizations. This technology assists in managing the diverse aspects of HR activities, such as recruitment, employee management, payroll, performance management, and benefits administration.

HR technology plays a critical role in maintaining employee records, managing the hiring process, conducting skill assessments, facilitating employee learning and development, and ensuring compliance with labor laws. It's widely employed across various industry sectors, from manufacturing and retail to healthcare and education. In the present digital era, the HR technology has evolved from on-premise software to cloud-based systems and from standalone applications to integrated HR management suites, making it more accessible and effective in managing today's dynamic workforce.

Request for a sample report or buy full report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-resource-technology-market/requestsample

Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Trends:

The increasing need for streamlined HR processes, improved efficiency, and cost reduction in HR operations represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. The proliferation of startups and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) has led to the widespread adoption of HR technology for efficient workforce management. This is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, advancements in technology, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and analytics in HR solutions, are revolutionizing HR practices, thereby fueling the market growth.

The shift from on-premise to cloud-based solutions, offering scalability and accessibility advantages is driving the market toward growth. In addition to this, the continually rising working population and complex management methods are creating a positive impact on this market. Owing to this, there has been the development in the marketplace for recruitment, advertisement, assessment, and interviewing, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Market are Given Below:

• SAP

• Workday

• ADP

• Oracle

• Microsoft

• Kronos Incorporated

• Ultimate Software

• SumTotal Systems

• IBM

• Ceridian

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1798&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Talent Management

• Payroll Management

• Performance Management

• Workforce Management

• Recruitment

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Inhouse

• Outsourced

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)

• Public Sector

• Health Care

• Information Technology

• BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)

• Others

Breakup by Company Size:

• Less than 1k Employees

• 1k -5k Employees

• Greater than 5k Employees

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

You Can Buy Report Directly and Get Up-To 10% Discount: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1798&method=1

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Industry Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Related Reports:

System Infrastructure Software Market

Brain Computer Interface Market

Modular Data Center Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.