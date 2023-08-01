Services Marketing Essentials dives into the art of marketing intangible services

Services Marketing Essentials is an indispensable manual for marketers and founders to learn the foundations of marketing services. Vishal Desai, author of Services Marketing Essentials, is an experienced sales and marketing professional. Vishal Desai is also the author of Sales Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Vibrant Publishers.

Vishal Desai combines his two decades long experience and research to write an “essentials” book on marketing services

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This July, Vibrant brings out a marketing manual for service businesses by Vishal Desai, an esteemed professional with an experience of two decades in sales and marketing. The review copy of Services Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is now available on NetGalley for interested readers and reviewers. The book will be published in October 2023.

“Services and products are different and hence, marketing them requires developing a different strategy and approach. A major difference between them is that services are intangible and are all about the experience. Marketers need to understand the ways in which to reach the right consumer at the right time and convince them of using their services. This is not a cakewalk as it also involves understanding the psyche of the consumer,” says Vishal Desai who strongly felt that the marketers and founders should have a handy and simple-to-read guide for promoting their services.

Upon asking him how Services Marketing Essentials is different from other books in the market, he replied, “This book is an amalgamation of my 20+ years of hands-on experience in the marketing field and my continuous research efforts. I have explained the concepts using real-world examples and in simple, conversational language. Reading this book will give the reader a quick and thorough overview of the services marketing domain without encountering heavy jargon.”

Vishal Desai has worked at leading companies like Reliance ADAG’s Zapak.com, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, and Milestone Interactive Group where he has held leading positions in the sales and marketing domains. He is also the author of Sales Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know published by Vibrant Publishers.

Services Marketing Essentials is a self-learning book and a new addition to the popular Self-learning Management series. It comes with practical downloadable templates for the reader to apply the strategies in the actual world. The teachers and instructors who may want to adopt this book will receive instructor resources like a PowerPoint presentation and quizzes to use in the classroom.

The book is now available on NetGalley where interested readers can request a review copy and leave their review.

About the Author

Vishal Desai has two decades of formidable work experience as Category and Business Head at leading Indian entertainment companies viz: Reliance ADAG’s Zapak.com, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, and Milestone Interactive Group. He has worked extensively in sales and marketing strategy, brand and product management, and corporate strategy. His expertise lies in launching new products with an optimal marketing mix and managing products through their entire life cycle. The portfolio of brands launched by him, while working at Indian licensee companies, includes Sony PlayStation One, Slumdog Millionaire, Spiderman, WWE Raw, and several other franchises across gaming and movie entertainment.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Services Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636511733

Hardback - 9781636511757

E-Book - 9781636511740

###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing