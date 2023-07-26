Subscription period for the Year of the Dragon commemorative coins and Lunar Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box ends this Friday

MACAU, July 26 - The online subscription period for the 2024 Year of the Dragon commemorative coins and Lunar Year Commemorative Coin Collector Box (2020-2031) will end at 6:00pm on 28 July 2023 (Friday). AMCM would like to remind Macao residents who are interested in subscribing for the said coins and collector box to complete the online subscription process before the mentioned deadline.

The Dragon commemorative coins comprise a 1 oz Silver Proof Coin, a 5 oz Silver Proof Coin and a 0.5 oz Gold Proof Coin. In the event of oversubscription, the allotment for each type of commemorative coins will be determined by computer balloting. The ballot results will be communicated via SMS messages on 4 August 2023. Subscribers can also browse the ballot results on the webpage of AMCM from that day onwards (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/COCSCollection/terms_pt.html). Meanwhile, the collector box is considered as a confirmed purchase after completion of subscription and no computer balloting is required.

For enquiries, please visit our webpage or call our hotline at 28565071 or 28565072.