Dropshipping Market Set to Surpass at 27.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate by 2031

Dropshipping Market Trends

Dropshipping Market by Product (Electronics, Fashion, Toys, hobby, and DIY, Furniture, Beauty, Health, Personal, and Household Care, Others), by Destination.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in smartphone penetration and surge in consumer disposable income have boosted the growth of the global dropshipping market.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Dropshipping Market by Product (Electronics, Fashion, Toys, hobby, and DIY, Furniture, Beauty, Health, Personal, and Household Care, Others), by Destination (Domestic, International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global dropshipping industry accounted for $155.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $1,670.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Rise in smartphone penetration and surge in consumer disposable income have boosted the growth of the global dropshipping market. However, fraudulent or illegal transactions hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth of e-commerce industry offers lucrative opportunities for the market players for selling various quality products such as foods, electronics, and personal care & appliances.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

- During the Covid-19 pandemic, the consumers turned toward e-commerce for daily necessities. This favored the growth of the dropshipping market.

- For instance, the number of e-grocery orders increased in China during the pandemic, due to rise in inclination of consumers toward e-commerce companies such as JD.com, MTPD, and Alibaba Group to shop virtually for their household needs.

- Moreover, during the pandemic, people adopted dropshipping for buying medicines and other essentials products online.

- However, the economic uncertainty, partial shutdown of business and low consumer confidence hampered the supply chain, which in turn, negatively impacted the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

By destination, the domestic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global dropshipping market, and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that domestic dropshipping involves within-border transactions through the internet. These transactions refer to selling or buying goods and/or services, which are then delivered to respective customers. However, the international segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in penetration of internet propels smartphone-using population across the world. Digital content, travel & leisure, financial services, and e-tailing constitute a variety of e-commerce options available to the internet accessing customer base that is gaining momentum with increased internet usage. This fuels the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲, 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡, 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By product, the beauty, health, personal, and household care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in fashion trends and major product innovations in cosmetic formulations and formats, such as hair color and other skin care products contribute toward growth of the segment. In addition, various market players are making great efforts to initiate digital marketing strategies, prepare interactive advertisements, and promote their products through social media. This increases demand for products. However, the electronics segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global dropshipping market. However, the fashion segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to the innovative designs, favorite fashion choices, and perfect marketing strategies always benefit the industry. Growth in online and e-commerce presence has increased fashion awareness and made high-end his brands and limited-edition products more accessible.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global dropshipping market across North America dominated the market in 2021, holding more than one-third of the market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period, due to rise in e-commerce for buying and selling of goods and services. Digital skills and literacy are also on the rise in Europe as internet users grew from 87% to 89% in 2020, which propels growth of dropshipping in Europe. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. The booming economies of various countries in LAMEA have increased demand for advanced and improved technology. This opens growth prospects for the dropshipping market in the region. The dropshipping market in the region is more mature, owing to growing adoption of B2B e-commerce in the region, especially in Africa. The report includes analysis of the market across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

AliDropship

Doba Inc.

Inventory Source

Megagoods, Inc.

Modalyst, Inc.

SaleHoo Group Limited

Shopify Inc.

Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise, LLC

Printify

Cin7 Orderhive Inc.

Wholesale2b.

The report analyzes these key players of the global dropshipping market. These companies have adopted several strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.