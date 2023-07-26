Automatic Door Industry Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast By 2031

Automatic-door-market 2032

Global Automatic Door Market Analysis: Regional Trends, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on automatic door market which states, “The global automatic door market size was valued at $22,400.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $41,745.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.”

Report Summary:

The report offers valuable information on the research methodology, market dynamics, significant market segments, major investment pockets, key market players, application areas, market size and share analysis, market forecast, geographical analysis, and competitive landscape. The study sheds light on Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the automatic door outlook.

The analysis mentioned in the automatic door report combines qualitative and quantitative information about the market's potential in the future, challenges, and risks related to the market. The study is based on a variety of credible explanations, including interviews with industry experts, reliable statistics, and provisional perception. Primary research is performed by contacting participants via phone calls, emails, formal interactions, professional networks, and referrals.

Market Players:

The research provides an in-depth analysis of the key participants in the global automatic door market. The prominent players mentioned in the report include -

ASSA ABLOY Group

Deutschtec GmbH

dormakaba Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

MANUSA GEST, S.L.

Nabtesco Corporation

Rite-Hite Holding Corporation

Royal Boon Edam International B.V

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Segment Analysis:

Furthermore, the report discusses segments and subsegments of the automatic door market. It also discusses the major shareholder and fastest growing segments of each category. The automatic door market is segmented into type, end user, and region.

By type, the market is classified into sliding, swinging, folding, and others. The sliding segment garner largest share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By end user, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment has the largest share in the global market in terms of revenue.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be a dominant market for automatic doors.

Conclusion:

The research is an excellent resource for stakeholders, investors, industry leaders, and new entrants looking to build a foothold in the market and achieve their business objectives.



