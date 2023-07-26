Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs is closed to keep travellers safe as the site is currently experiencing high winds, increasing the risk of rockfall in the area.

Travellers should be prepared for a possible full overnight closure and plan their travel accordingly. Winds on site continue to gust in excess of 50 km/h, which requires the highway to remain closed until the wind subsides to ensure the safety of the public as well as the crews and equipment on site.

With changing conditions in the weather pattern, the ministry recommends travellers continue to check DriveBC for the latest information. The detour route remains open for travel.

Once winds reduce, the highway will reopen to single-lane-alternating traffic.

The highway is closed for two planned periods daily as crews complete essential rock scaling work, from 9-11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30-5 p.m.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/

Images from Highway 4 and the detour route can be found at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/tranbc/albums/72177720308899528/with/52962540906/