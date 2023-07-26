Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

JULY 25, 2023

The people of Ukraine continue to bravely defend their country against Russia’s aggression while Russia continues its relentless and vicious attacks that are killing Ukrainian civilians and destroying civil infrastructure. Ukraine’s steadfast courage continues to inspire the world.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 43rd drawdown for Ukraine. This assistance package includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, and anti-armor capabilities, as well as other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s brave forces on the battlefield, helping them retake Ukraine’s sovereign territory, and defend their fellow citizens. This package contains critical military assistance totaling $400 million worth of arms and equipment from Department of Defense stocks.

Russia started this unprovoked war against Ukraine. Following its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure – including in Odessa. Russia could end this war at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes.