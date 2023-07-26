Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,470 in the last 365 days.

Joplin License Office Set To Close July 25 And Open At New Location On July 31

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office in Joplin, Mo., located at 1110 East 7, Ste. 6, Joplin, Mo., 64801. The last day of operations will be July 25.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. The management contract for the Joplin License Office was awarded to CGB Holdings, LLC on February 15. The Joplin License Office will re-open on Monday, July 31 at 8:30 a.m., at a new location:  2702 Richard Joseph Blvd, Ste. 116, Joplin, Mo., 64804. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the telephone number is 417-580-9991.

Until the new location opens, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

  • Carthage License Office – 1429 Hazel Street, Carthage, Mo., 64836
  • Neosho License Office –112 West Spring Street, Neosho, Mo., 64850
  • Sarcoxie License Office – 506 Cross Street, Sarcoxie, Mo., 64862-0237
     

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

  • License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).
     
  •  License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.
     
  • Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.
     
  • Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###

You just read:

Joplin License Office Set To Close July 25 And Open At New Location On July 31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more