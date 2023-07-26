A Complete Guide to Digital Manufacturing Market Analysis: Regional Trends, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast

Digital Manufacturing Market 2032

Digital manufacturing market is expected to reach $1,370.3 billion by 2030, from $276.5 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on smart finance hardware market which states, “Digital Manufacturing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Robotics, 3D Printing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Others), and Application (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Machinery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030”

The report offers valuable information on the research methodology, market dynamics, significant market segments, major investment pockets, key market players, application areas, market size and share analysis, market forecast, and competitive analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the digital manufacturing market outlook.

The analysis mentioned in the digital manufacturing report combines qualitative and quantitative information about the market's potential in the future, challenges, and risks related to the market. The study is based on a variety of credible explanations, including interviews with industry experts, reliable statistics, and provisional perception. Primary research is performed by contacting participants via phone calls, emails, formal interactions, professional networks, and referrals.

The prominent players operating in the global digital manufacturing market include SAP SE, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk Inc., Siemens AG (Mentor Graphics Corporation), HEXAGON AB, Bestplant, DURR Group (Cogiscan), TATA Consultancy Services, Parametric Technology Corporation, ARAS Corporation. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

Furthermore, the report discusses segments and subsegments of the digital manufacturing market. It also discusses the major shareholder and fastest growing segments of each category. The smart finance hardware market is segmented into component, technology, application, and region.

By component, the digital manufacturing market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services.

By technology, it is categorized into robotics, 3D printing, internet of things (IoT), and others.

By application, it is classified into automotive and transportation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, industrial machinery, and others.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

