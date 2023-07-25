Suspects Sought in a Robbery Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in the Third District.

Robbery (Force and Violence): At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of 18 th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-120-768

Robbery (Snatch): At approximately 3:28 pm, the suspects approached the victim at 12th Street and T Street, Northwest. The suspects snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 23-120-772

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.