Gov. Pritzker Waives Penalties and Interest for Taxpayers in an Additional 13 Counties Affected by Recent Severe Weather

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, July 25 - Gov. JB Pritzker announced today that he has expanded his original Gov. JB Pritzker announced today that he has expanded his original Disaster Proclamation to include an additional 13 counties based on the severe weather, tornadoes, and derecho that affected communities across the state from June 29th through July 4th.





Taxpayers in these additional counties may also request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time. They are eligible to request a waiver of penalties and interest for income, withholding, sales, specialty, and excise taxes.





The original disaster proclamation included Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington Counties and now has been expanded to include Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott, and Vermillion Counties.





"Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damage due to the recent torrential rain and severe weather and I have now signed a broader proclamation to help all those affected," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To support those impacted across the state, the expanded disaster proclamation will waive the penalties for a greater number of taxpayers who may need more time to file their state taxes."





Taxpayers seeking waivers of penalties and interest for taxes should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot timely file or pay to the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR). Taxpayers should provide their full name, account number (if using a Social Security number, include only the last four digits), mailing address, and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.





Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or via postal mail using the address on the return. Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write "Severe Storms - Summer 2023" on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request.





Property owners who may have been impacted by severe weather should contact their county Supervisor of Assessments Office if they wish to apply for reassessment due to any property damage.