Gov. Pritzker Waives Penalties and Interest for Taxpayers in an Additional 13 Counties Affected by Recent Severe Weather
Taxpayers in these additional counties may also request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time. They are eligible to request a waiver of penalties and interest for income, withholding, sales, specialty, and excise taxes.
The original disaster proclamation included Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington Counties and now has been expanded to include Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott, and Vermillion Counties.
"Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damage due to the recent torrential rain and severe weather and I have now signed a broader proclamation to help all those affected," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To support those impacted across the state, the expanded disaster proclamation will waive the penalties for a greater number of taxpayers who may need more time to file their state taxes."
Taxpayers seeking waivers of penalties and interest for taxes should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot timely file or pay to the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR). Taxpayers should provide their full name, account number (if using a Social Security number, include only the last four digits), mailing address, and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.
Property owners who may have been impacted by severe weather should contact their county Supervisor of Assessments Office if they wish to apply for reassessment due to any property damage.