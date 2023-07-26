Winter Sports Injury Alert: Brisbane First Aid Provider Highlights Need for Sprain and Strain Awareness

Sprains and strains are common injuries in winter sports, and parents, coaches, and players, must be prepared to give effective first aid.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The winter sports season is in full swing, but with it comes an increase in sports-related injuries, particularly sprains and strains. My First Aid Course, a leading provider of first aid training in Brisbane, urges players, parents, and coaches to be equipped with first aid knowledge to deal with such injuries effectively.

"Sprains and strains are common injuries in winter sports, but they can sideline even the fittest athletes for weeks. Quick and correct first aid can help mitigate the damage and accelerate the healing process," says Mal Thompson, Managing Director of My First Aid Course. "Knowing how to properly respond to these injuries is essential for every player, coach, and parent involved in sports."

Brisbane Lions duo Dayne Zorko and Daniel Rich, who both suffered strains in a recent match against Fremantle, are prime examples of how these injuries can impact even the most seasoned players. Their injuries underline the importance of immediate and appropriate first aid response, as well as the potential long-term consequences of such injuries if not properly managed.

"The R.I.C.E. method – Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation – is widely recognised as the best first aid treatment for sprains and strains, and can be easily implemented. Rest involves reducing activity to limit further damage. Ice should be applied for 15-20 minutes every 2-3 hours during the first 24-72 hours after the injury to reduce swelling. Compression with a bandage can also help minimise swelling, while elevating the injured area assists in reducing swelling and pain. However, these are just initial steps. It's crucial to get a professional medical evaluation for any injury," adds Thompson.

Through their comprehensive first aid courses, My First Aid Course equips attendees with the skills to identify, manage, and understand the rehabilitation of such injuries. Their training includes practical, hands-on sessions to ensure trainees can confidently apply their first aid knowledge when required.

"Sports injuries like sprains and strains can happen to anyone, at any time, but are particularly prevalent in Winter sports," Thompson adds. "Having the knowledge and skills to handle these situations can make a significant difference in recovery times and long-term outcomes. We're here to ensure our community has the training they need to respond effectively."

