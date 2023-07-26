Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division announce arrests have been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the First, Third and Fifth Districts.

In each of the below offenses, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

First District

At approximately, 3:25 pm in the 1100 block of D Street, Northeast CCN: 23-119-492

At approximately, 3:30 pm in the 1000 block of F Street, Northeast CCN: 23-119-537

Third District

At approximately, 1:08 pm in the 2200 block of 2nd Street, Northwest CCN: 23-119-414

Fifth District

At approximately 3:48 pm in the 1200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast CCN: 23-119-491

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, 17-year-old Jahmius Brown and 17-year-old Ricky Bronson both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged as adults with the above offenses.

