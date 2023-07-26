TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, an Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone will take place in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of 18th Street, NW. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.:

18th Street from Columbia Road to Kalorama Road, NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.:

18th Street from Columbia Road to Kalorama Road, NW

Northbound traffic on 18th Street from Florida Avenue to Kalorama Road, NW, will be closed to through traffic on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Local traffic only will be allowed north from Florida Avenue to Kalorama Road, NW.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.