"Simon Son Of Star": A Gripping Tale of Rebellion and Redemption in Ancient Times to be Released in Hardcover Soon

The Bar Kochva Novel

The waiting list for a new epic novel based on the Bar Kochva Revolt 132–135 CE is now open.

UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A thrilling saga of courage, rebellion, and the quest for freedom unfolds in "Simon Son Of Star", the upcoming novel by acclaimed author Ronen Tregerman.

Based on the multi-award-winning screenplay co-written by Tregerman and Jack Snyder, this captivating book takes readers on a mesmerizing journey through the Bar Kochva Revolt, the second rebellion against the mighty Roman Empire."Simon Son Of Star" follows the life of Bar Kochva, known to his people as "Son Of Star," as he fearlessly leads the second uprising against Rome's oppressive rule in a daring quest to liberate the Holy Land from the shackles of pagan false gods and their empire of worshipers. The novel has a powerful foundation: "When one man raises his sword against the world's biggest empire in a quest against all odds to free his people, a battle that will be written on the pages of history rages on." Readers will be taken on an unforgettable 2000-year-old journey that encompasses fierce battles against the indomitable Roman forces as its hero also faces inner struggles in the quest to liberate his people against oppression, with what seems like all odds against him. For history enthusiasts and adventure lovers alike, "Simon Son Of Star" promises an immersive experience, transporting readers to an era where bravery knew no bounds and determination changed the course of history. Tregerman's eloquent storytelling brings to life the struggles, triumphs, and sacrifices of those who fought for their homeland's freedom in ways that still inspire today. With the official launch of "Simon Son Of Star" just 40 days away, avid readers and fans of historical fiction can now reserve signed hardcover copies for a limited time. Take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to secure your piece of history at

https://www.simonsonofstar.com

The journey to "Simon Son Of Star" began when Ronen Tregerman, a passionate storyteller with a strong sense of adventure, stumbled upon a two-thousand-year-old coin during a visit to a museum. This chance encounter ignited a relentless pursuit of long-lost legends and hidden treasures, culminating in the creation of this compelling novel. Tregerman's screenplay has already garnered widespread recognition, making it to the prestigious Coverfly Red List and earning accolades such as the Award Winner at the OTB Only the Best Film Awards and the Page Turner Screenplays Award. In addition to "Simon Son Of Star," Ronen Tregerman has exciting plans in the pipeline, with more books set to explore the realm of long-lost legends and historical mysteries. Each adventure promises to be a riveting blend of fact and fiction, unearthing the forgotten tales of the past. As the countdown to the official launch continues, anticipation builds for the release of "Simon Son Of Star." Reserve your copy today and be part of an epic journey through history like no other. To learn more, visit https://www.simonsonofstar.com.