JULY 25, 2023 - Important Information for Members on Friday Health Plans of Nevada Members

Division of Insurance Contact: Todd Rich, Chief Deputy Commissioner

Phone: (775) 687-0783

E-mail: trich@doi.nv.gov

Nevada Health Link Contact: Katie Charleson, Communications Officer

Phone: (775) 687-9929

E-mail: kcharleson@exchange.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – July 25, 2023

ATTENTION: Important Information for Members on Friday Health Plans of Nevada

Members Special Enrollment Period Offered to Find New Coverage

Friday Health Plans will end operations on August 31, 2023 - Members encouraged to shop NevadaHealthLink.com for quality and affordable health insurance plans

CARSON CITY, NV – Friday Health Plans of Nevada (FHP-N) has begun winding down its operations in Nevada, and the Receiver is asking the Court to place FHP-N in liquidation. The Court has ordered a liquidation date of September 1, 2023.

Coverage for existing FHP-N members will end at midnight on August 31, 2023. A special enrollment period will open for existing FHP-N members to enroll in a new health insurance policy on Nevada’s Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), the state agency overseeing the online health insurance marketplace, NevadaHealthLink.com, before the current coverage is terminated.

The special enrollment period through NevadaHealthLink.com is open now through October 31, 2023, for any Nevadans who lost health insurance through Friday Health Plans, including those with plans on or off the Marketplace. Consumers can visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927 to shop for and enroll in a new plan and take advantage of tax credits or subsidies they may qualify for based on income.

“Nevada Health Link is committed to offering quality and affordable health insurance options. We have a network of over 700 brokers and seven navigator entities across the state offering free enrollment assistance to any Nevadan who will experience a loss of coverage from Friday Health Plans,” says Katie Charleson, Communications Officer for Nevada Health Link. “Nevada Health Link partners with six insurance carriers offering nearly 100 different Qualified Health Plans options on NevadaHealthLink.com, all plans cover the 10 essential health benefits. We encourage Nevadans to explore online or talk to an enrollment assister to find a new health plan that best fits you and your family and to see if you qualify for subsidies to help lower the cost of monthly premiums.”

To avoid a gap in coverage, FHP-N members must enroll in a new health insurance plan on or before August 31, 2023. Consumers who fail to enroll in a new health plan by this date will still have until October 31, 2023, to purchase health insurance, but they may experience a gap in coverage.

IMPORTANT DATES

July 25, 2023 Special Enrollment Period Begins

August 31, 2023 Last Day to Enroll Without a Gap in Coverage

August 31, 2023 Friday Health Plans of Nevada Coverage Ends

October 31, 2023 Last Day of Special Enrollment Period

November 1, 2023 Open Enrollment Period on Nevada Health Link Begins

Providers should continue to service all FHP-N members through August 31, 2023, and should not demand payment other than the proper cost share associated with the medical service and relevant health plan. Once in liquidation, the Nevada Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association will address provider claims for services performed on or before August 31, 2023, in accordance with the policy and Nevada law.

FHP-N is a Nevada-domiciled health insurance company and a subsidiary of Colorado-based Friday Health Plan Group. As of July 25, 2023, FHP-N has approximately 3,000 enrollees in Nevada.

For more information, please visit the updated FAQs website at fridayhealthplansofnevada.com.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

About Nevada Health Link

NevadaHealthLink.com is Nevada’s online health insurance marketplace for qualified and affordable health plans. NevadaHealthLink.com is operated by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, and is the only place where qualifying consumers can receive federal tax credits to help lower the costs of monthly premiums. The state-based marketplace offers nearly 100 different plan options across six health insurance carriers. Nevada Health Link also partners with multiple dental carriers and offers vision plans through VSP. Nevada Health Link is ideal for those who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid and do not have employer-sponsored health insurance. Open Enrollment Period runs from November 1 through January 15. Outside of the Open Enrollment Period, Nevadans who have experienced a Qualifying Life Event (QLE) such as loss of insurance (including Medicaid determinations or Friday Health Plans unwinding), getting married or divorced, moving or having a baby, can qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. For Nevadans who are not renewed for Medicaid benefits during the redetermination process, qualifying accounts will automatically be transferred to Nevada Health Link. For more information, visit NevadaHealthLink.com; subscribe to Nevada Health Link's YouTube channel; like us on Facebook or follow on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Nevada Health Link encourages consumers to use the free assistance of a licensed enrollment professional by calling 1-800-547-2927 or by visiting NevadaHealthLink.com