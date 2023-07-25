Submit Release
Culvert repair on Highway 1804 scheduled to begin tomorrow

BISMARCK, N.D. – The culvert repair project on North Dakota Highway 1804, three miles north of Hazelton, is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 26.

This portion of ND 1804 was closed on July 6 after it was discovered the pipe collapsed under the roadway.

A signed detour is in place from ND 13 east to Linton, then north on U.S. Highway 83 to Sterling, and west on Interstate 94 back to ND 1804.

This project is expected to be complete in early September.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

