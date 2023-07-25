Revolutionising Period Protection: Introducing Zippeé Period Pant by Munagiso
Munagiso's Zippeé Period underwear ensures comfortable, leak-free periods for teens, enabling period confidence anytime, anywhere.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Munagiso, a leading innovator in menstrual care products, unveils the Zippeé Period Pant. Designed to empower teenagers to have worry-free periods, Zippeé provides comfort, dryness and leakproof protection during school, sports activities, sleepovers, and any other period day.
According to a recent study, a staggering 27% of 16-24 year olds who have had a period in the last 12 months said that being on their period has made them feel anxious in the last year. (Source: ActionAid)
Munagiso recognises these challenges and has designed a product that they believe will give teens the opportunity to live their lives without the worry of leaks or discomfort.
Zippeé Period Pant provides:
- Innovative Design: Features an invisible zip-fastened pocket in the back, keeping spare sanitary products conveniently at hand.
- Optimum Comfort: Crafted with high-quality, breathable materials for a comfortable and irritation-free experience.
- Leak-Free Assurance: Seamlessly designed to prevent any leaks, ensuring peace of mind throughout the day.
- Versatile Usage: Suitable for active teenagers and everyday use, allowing girls to confidently participate in activities with no disruptions.
"At first, I thought the zip in the back sounded weird, but trying it was so good. You don't have to carry bags into the toilet when you go out to parties or friends' houses. You can just get up and go! It's so comfortable, and I didn't even notice, and you really can't tell anything's there, even in leggings. So good, I recommend it to everyone." – Adaeze aged 15
“Fulfilling the demands of our teenage customers has always been a priority for us at Munagiso”, says Yves Boothe, founder of Munagiso. “Our Zippeé Period Pant stands out among others as it not only provides top-notch protection but also allows young girls to take control of their period experience with style and confidence.”
“Munagiso's Zippeé Period Pant is part of the company's ongoing commitment to support and empower young girls during their menstrual journey. By offering a combination of sophisticated design, exceptional functionality, and an unwavering focus on the needs of teenagers, Munagiso sets itself apart from its competitors, solidifying its position as the go-to brand for period care solutions.”
The Zippeé Period Pant is part of Munagiso's strategy to reshape the menstrual care industry – to ensure that every girl has access to high-quality and reliable solutions. Its aim is to break taboos surrounding menstruation and promote open conversations about periods, empowering young girls to embrace their bodies.
For more information, product samples & collaboration requests on the Zippeé Period Pant, please visit www.munagiso.com or contact team@munagiso.com
Yves Boothe
Munagiso
munagiso@juxtalondon.com
