Promoting Water Skills and Safety: SwimRight Academy Partners with Local Schools and Kindergartens in Miami
We are dedicated to enabling children to acquire fundamental water skills and understand the importance of water safety”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SwimRight Academy is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with prominent local schools and kindergartens in the Miami area. This significant collaboration aims to provide children with early access to essential water skills and water safety education through swimming lessons, fostering their protection and confidence in aquatic environments.
— Lenny Krayzelburg
The importance of this partnership lies in offering comprehensive aquatic education and instilling vital water safety principles from an early age. Beyond being an athletic achievement, acquiring water skills through swimming lessons contributes to children's physical development, confidence, and independence.
Founder Lenny Krayzelburg expresses the commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for children, stating, "We are dedicated to enabling children to acquire fundamental water skills and understand the importance of water safety. Collaborating with local schools and kindergartens allows us to reach a wider audience and positively impact their lives."
Partnering with SwimRight Academy provides numerous advantages. Children will benefit from high-quality aquatic education delivered by experienced instructors specialized in working with diverse age groups during swimming classes. Moreover, partner links to SwimRight Academy will be prominently displayed on the schools' and kindergartens' official websites, offering parents a convenient way to explore aquatic programs and registration details.
SwimRight Academy is a renowned institution offering comprehensive aquatic programs tailored to children of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on water safety education, technique development, and physical fitness enhancement, the academy ensures exceptional sessions delivered by certified instructors.
