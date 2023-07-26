Motherhood Advocates Join Forces to Empower Breastfeeding Women

Mila’s Keeper Partners with &Mother to Break Down Barriers for Breastfeeding Moms

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mila’s Keeper, manufacturer of the revolutionary breast milk storage solution empowering women around the world, has announced a partnership with &Mother, a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking the barriers that limit a woman’s choice to pursue and thrive in both career and motherhood.

Mila’s Keeper enables mamas on the go to safely store breast milk anywhere, anytime, with the patented, portable MilKeeper®, an eco-friendly, insulated storage container that stores and cools breast milk for up to 20 hours. The MilKeeper can be life-changing for women working, playing, and traveling, without immediate access to a refrigerator.

The company’s mission of empowering women to thrive during their breastfeeding journeys meshes with &Mother’s vision of a healthy and productive society where everyone prospers because of the contributions of women and mothers, where the value of mothers in the workforce is intrinsic and motherhood is not a limiting factor in how women succeed professionally and personally, particularly in the world of professional sports. &Mother is focused on removing systemic barriers to allow full participation and success for mothers in sports, paving the way for all mothers in all industries.

Says Lara Vu, Mila’s Keeper CBO (Chief Breast Officer), “Pumping on the go is already met with so many challenges. Cold storage shouldn’t be one of them. We wholeheartedly support &Mother’s mission to enable breastfeeding athletes to continue in their pursuit of excellence. We’re proud to partner with the &Mother team to increase dialogue and action around female empowerment in all arenas.”

The partnership will emphasize the importance of supporting moms to succeed in breastfeeding while pursuing any other activities she desires either personally or professionally. One way to do this is to empower moms with proper transportation and storage of breast milk particularly as it relates to active moms and athletes, as it represents a mother’s hard-earned efforts to give her baby the most beneficial nourishment available for her baby.

“Having a child should not limit a woman’s ability to achieve and it is vital we accommodate her needs. No mother should have to sacrifice her milk by pumping and dumping when we have the modern means to prevent this. &Mother is thrilled to partner with Mila’s Keeper to provide cold storage on the go for pumping moms at various lactation tents and marathons throughout the country,” says &Mother founder, Alysia Montano.

About Mila’s Keeper:

Driven by founder, Lara Vu’s, experiences as a UN public health expert working with breastfeeding moms around the world, Mila’s Keeper aims to empower moms with the freedom and confidence to pump anywhere. The company’s insulated, eco-friendly breast milk coolers safely store and cool breast milk for up to 20 hours, enabling women to pump and save milk at work, when traveling, and when participating in activities away from home. A minimum of 5% of profits are donated to female empowerment and environmental non-profits, including 1% for The Planet. Mila’s Keeper is a woman- and minority-owned small business based in Long Beach, CA. Learn more at www.milaskeeper.com and @milaskeeper.

About &Mother:

Founded by Olympic medalist, six-time USA Outdoor Track champion, and mother of three, Alysa Montano, &Mother is a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking the barriers that limit a woman’s choice to pursue and thrive in both career and motherhood. Founded on Mother’s Day 202, the &Mother team is transitioning a movement to impact – supporting a woman’s choice to pursue career and motherhood while enabling women to become the driving force behind this change. Learn more at www.andmother.org.