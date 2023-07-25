Governor Abbott Appoints Kingham, McGee To Texas Board Of Professional Geoscientists

TEXAS, July 25 - July 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Danielle “Danny” Kingham and Sam McGee to the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board may set reasonable and necessary fees to be charged to applicants and license holders, including fees for application, examination, licensure, and renewal of a license. In addition, the Board shall base a fee for examination in a discipline of geoscience on the costs associated with preparing, administering, and grading that examination.

Danielle “Danny” Kingham of Pearland is a senior hydrogeologist for GSI Environmental Inc. with 18 years of experience in environmental consulting. She is a member of the Houston Geological Society, American Geophysical Union, American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Association of Environmental and Engineering Geologists, Texas Association of Environmental Professionals, Society of Petroleum Engineers, and the Houston Bar Association. Additionally, she volunteers with Soroptimist International of Alvin, is the founder of Alvin Restaurant Weeks, and is a former board member of Friends of Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kingham received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Science in Hydrogeology from The University of Texas at Austin.

Samuel “Sam” McGee of Boerne is the owner and chief executive officer of Crestmont Private Wealth, with office locations in Boerne and Houston. He is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute as a CFA charter holder and a member of the State Firefighters' and Fire Marshals' Association. He is a volunteer firefighter with the Boerne Fire Department, a trained SkyWarn Weather Spotter, and a Boerne Little League head coach. One of his current projects for the City of Boerne is the installation of a Lightning Detection system for warnings and strike forensics in cooperation with Texas A&M Meteorology Department. He is a former member of the Spring Branch Independent School District’s Education Foundation and the University of Houston Bauer College of Business Alumni Board. Additionally, he is the former director for ACS International Schools in America and current president of the Texas Hill Country Mustang Club. In 2022, Governor Abbott appointed McGee to the Firefighters’ Star of Texas Award Advisory Committee. McGee received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston.