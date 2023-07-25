Governor Abbott Appoints Woodward As Presiding Judge Of The Seventh Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, July 25 - July 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ben Woodward as the Presiding Judge of the Seventh Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Ben Woodward of San Angelo is Judge of the 119th Judicial District for Concho, Runnels, and Tom Green counties, where he has served since 1999. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, former board member of its Judicial Section, member of the American Law Institute and Texas Bar Foundation, chair of the College for New Judges, and former board chair of the Texas Center for the Judiciary. He is former chair and former board member of the Judicial Branch Certification Commission, former member of the Texas Supreme Court Special Committee on Jury Selection and the Texas Supreme Court Task Force on Code of Judicial Conduct, former board chair of the Texas Young Lawyers Association, former president of the Tom Green County Young Lawyers Association, and former director and secretary of the Tom Green County Bar Association. Additionally, he serves on various committees for the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, is former board chair of Hospice of San Angelo, former trustee of Shannon Integrated Health Systems, Howard County College, and the San Angelo Area Foundation, and a former director of the Tom Green County Adult Literacy Council. Woodward received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from the Texas Tech University School of Law.