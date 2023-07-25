Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,483 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Heartbeat Law Appeal

DES MOINES- Today, the Iowa Supreme Court agreed to hear Attorney General Brenna Bird's appeal of the district court’s order to halt enforcement of Iowa’s Heartbeat Law. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response:

“I am glad that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear our appeal. I look forward to continuing to defend the Heartbeat Law and protect the right to life in court.”

Read the Supreme Court order here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

You just read:

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Heartbeat Law Appeal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more