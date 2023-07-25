Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Heartbeat Law Appeal

DES MOINES- Today, the Iowa Supreme Court agreed to hear Attorney General Brenna Bird's appeal of the district court’s order to halt enforcement of Iowa’s Heartbeat Law. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response:

“I am glad that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear our appeal. I look forward to continuing to defend the Heartbeat Law and protect the right to life in court.”

Read the Supreme Court order here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov