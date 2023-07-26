Submit Release
Border Patrol Rescues Climb with Temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. – As extreme heat continues to punish the Southwest, U.S. Border Patrol agents in Tucson Sector urge migrants to avoid disaster in the Arizona desert.

Migrants illegally crossing into the United States at the southern border put themselves in constant peril. Heartless smugglers, inhospitable terrain and extreme weather are all threats. This summer’s stretch of record-breaking heat has compounded the dangers.

Tucson Sector agents responded to 151 calls for help between July 1 and July 20, rescuing more than 1,100 border crossers. Unfortunately, they have also encountered human remains.

“Apprehensions continue to rise in our area,” stated Joel D. Garcia, Patrol Agent in Charge of the Ajo Station. “That means more migrants risking their lives and more needing rescue. Arizona’s west desert is the most dangerous place to cross the southwest border, and this intense heat only increases the chances for tragedy.”

While apprehensions along the southwest border have dropped overall, Tucson Sector has yet to see this decrease. U.S. Customs and Border Protection stresses that the border remains closed. Those illegally crossing it will be met by enforced U.S. immigration law and an enhanced, expedited removal process. They put themselves in incredible danger and, without a legal basis to remain in the United States, will be sent back, despite smugglers’ lies to the contrary.

For more details regarding this news release, contact the Tucson Sector Public Affairs Office at tca-pao@cbp.dhs.gov or by phone at 520-748-3210. Contact us to schedule an interview.

 

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

