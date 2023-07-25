CBP Officers at the Presidio Port of Entry apprehend homicide suspect

PRESIDIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Presidio Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide.

“Effective utilization of our national law enforcement databases allows officers to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives," said CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado. “This part of the work performed by CBP officers helps keep our communities safe.”

On July 23, CBP officers encountered a 31-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for manslaughter - homicide out of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland, Texas.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 86 fugitive apprehensions recorded by CBP officers working at area ports since the beginning of July. Others were being sought on a variety of charges to include embezzlement, sexual assault, larceny, and human trafficking.