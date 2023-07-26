Rellevate and Red Rover Partner to Assist School Districts with Substitute Teacher Shortages
Stamford CT and Exton PA (July 26, 2023) – Rellevate Inc. and Red Rover are proud to announce a collaborative partnership aimed at providing innovative solutions to help School Districts tackle the ongoing challenges of hiring and retaining substitute teachers.
Rellevate, a leading digital fintech company, specializes in cutting-edge payment products such as the Rellevate Digital Account, PayCards, and Pay Any-Day (Earned Wage Access) for employees, flex workers, and consultants.
Red Rover, with over 900 school districts and 95,000 substitute teachers in its arsenal, is the fastest-growing HR solution for K12 absence management and substitute placement, enabling School Districts to efficiently schedule substitute teachers.
"We recognize the difficulties that School Districts face in efficiently recruiting and retaining substitute teachers, as well as permanent staff. That's why we are thrilled to partner with Red Rover and offer School Districts a Rellevate Account featuring the Pay Any-Day product. This empowers qualified substitute teachers and other school district employees by providing them with access to their earned wages before payday. This crucial employee benefit aids in recruitment and retention," commented Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO.
According to a May 2022 survey by the U.S. Department of Education, over 1 in 5, U.S. schools reported an increase in teacher absenteeism since the pandemic. Teacher absences have increased compared to prior school year with more than three-quarters of public schools reported it is more difficult to get substitutes than it was before the pandemic and nearly three-quarters of public schools are frequently relying on administrators, non-teaching staff, and teachers on their free periods to cover classes.”
"At Red Rover, we understand that teacher absenteeism is not a new phenomenon, but it has become more pronounced since the pandemic. Our software solution empowers School Districts to streamline their operations by effectively managing substitute teachers' schedules, hiring, and pay. Our partnership with Rellevate and the inclusion of their products and services have further positioned us as leaders in the industry. We are committed to listening to the needs of our clients and surpassing market expectations," stated Daniel M. O'Shaughnessey, Red Rover Co-Founder and CEO.
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
About Red Rover
Red Rover delivers a modern, intuitive employee absence & time tracking solution to simplify the lives of K-12 HR Directors. As the fastest-growing absence management solution, Red Rover supports more than 900 districts to provide the best educator in every classroom, every day. Red Rover is headquartered in Exton, PA. Learn more at redroverk12.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.
Contacts
Leah Blakeley
Red Rover
lblakeley@redroverk12.com
