AcuAtlanta Launches Redesigned Ecommerce Website Offering Faster Service and Easier Shopping

The new AcuAtlanta website on multiple devices

New user-friendly site provides customers quick access to Chinese herbs, supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition and other natural products.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AcuAtlanta , a leading online retailer of traditional Chinese medicine products and supplements, has launched a redesigned ecommerce website at https://acuatlanta.net. The updated site provides a streamlined shopping experience and quicker access to AcuAtlanta’s extensive catalog of high-quality brands.

“We’re excited to unveil the new AcuAtlanta website that makes it simpler for customers to find and purchase the natural products they need,” said Cathy Wise, VP of Operations and Ecommerce. “The redesigned responsive site loads faster and offers improved search, product pages and checkout to get customers what they need quickly.”

Founded in 2005, AcuAtlanta emerged from its sister business, Acupuncture Atlanta clinic. AcuAtlanta began as an online store catering to the clinic’s patients, offering Chinese herbs, supplements and natural products recommended by practitioners.

Now in its 18th year of business, AcuAtlanta has expanded into a leading online retailer shipping products nationwide and internationally. The company provides over 150 major brands focused on traditional Chinese medicine along with supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, beauty, personal care and pet products.

“We’re proud of our deep roots providing proven professional grade supplements and herbs to help customers on their path back to health and support healthy lifestyles,” Wise said.

The redesigned website was built on the BigCommerce platform and developed in partnership with web design firm EYStudios. Key upgrades include:

● Faster load times, improving shopping experience across devices.

● Refined navigation and search to easily find products.

● Enhanced product pages with expanded info.

● Simplified checkout process.

● Real-time shipping updates via AfterShip.

Coming soon, the site will add digital wallet payment options, subscription deliveries, and a customer loyalty program. AcuAtlanta also provides a free 15-minute consultation with seasoned staff.

“The new website makes the AcuAtlanta advantage more accessible through improved technology and service,” Wise said. “We look forward to continued growth as we help more people pursue natural solutions.”

About AcuAtlanta

AcuAtlanta offers Chinese herbs, supplements, natural products and functional foods online at acuatlanta.net. Founded in 2005, the company emerged from the Acupuncture Atlanta clinic providing products to patients. Woman-owned and Atlanta-based, AcuAtlanta ships over 150 major brands worldwide.

Contact

Cathy Wise, VP Operations and Ecommerce, AcuAtlanta

(866) 910-1567

cs@acuatlanta.net