CryptoCFOs and Integral Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Web3 Accounting Professionals

CryptoCFOs & Integral join forces to empower finance professionals, connecting communities and facilitating Web3 transition.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoCFOs, the premier tax and accounting community for crypto professionals, and Integral, the fastest-growing crypto accounting and financial operations platform, have announced a partnership with a shared mission to bring trust, visibility, and knowledge to the crypto finance space.

This partnership aims to further connect the crypto finance community, create educational material, share insights, challenges, and solutions in the space, and help ease the transition for finance professionals looking to move into crypto. CryptoCFO’s members will also receive discounts to the Integral platform & exclusive access to BETA testing programs with proprietary functionality.

"We're thrilled to embark on this partnership with CryptoCFOs. Our goal is to work collaboratively towards the betterment of the crypto finance space, by providing the tools and knowledge necessary for finance professionals to succeed," said William Grant, Head of Growth at Integral. "We're excited about offering complimentary Pro Memberships to all of our current and future users, which will unlock all the benefits of the CryptoCFOs community."

CryptoCFOs, established in 2021, provides a platform for accountants, tax preparers, and other professionals in the crypto industry to enhance their skills, increase their knowledge, and expand their networks. The recently launched mobile application, together with the Account Ants NFT and continued partnerships with industry leaders like Integral, further strengthens its offerings and presence in the market.

Integral is trusted by over 150 of the largest blockchain organizations globally to fulfill key reporting requirements - tracking treasury positions, aggregating transactions, and performing tax calculations. Top gaming organizations, NFT collections, market makers, and Fortune 100 brands rely on Integral to integrate their blockchain activity with pre-existing financial processes and software.

"I am particularly excited about this partnership because Integral understands the importance of educating and supporting Web3 Finance Professionals which naturally aligns with the CryptoCFOs mission," said Taylor Zork, CEO of CryptoCFOs. "We believe this collaboration will open new avenues for our members, and we are excited to see how our community benefits from the enhanced resources and support."

This partnership between CryptoCFOs and Integral further emphasizes the growth and potential of the crypto and web3 industry, opening new pathways for professionals to enhance their skills and understanding of digital assets.

About CryptoCFOs

CryptoCFOs is a global community of crypto industry professionals looking to expand their practice and establish themselves at the dawn of a new generation in finance. The CryptoCFOs program empowers industry professionals to secure clients, build a profitable remote practice, and find success in the infancy of the fastest-growing industry.

About Integral

Integral is the leading enterprise-grade crypto accounting and financial operations platform that seamlessly integrates across your financial stack. Built from the ground up focusing on speed, performance, and visibility, Integral empowers web3 CFOs to make better, faster decisions. Integral connects with all your crypto accounts, offering a precise and complete picture of your crypto business.

For more information about CryptoCFOs and Integral, visit their respective websites at CryptoCFOs.com and Integral.xyz.

