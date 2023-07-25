Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.



Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $106.7 million, a 4.5% increase from $102.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 9.1% sequential increase from $97.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross margin increased to $55.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $46.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 51.7% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 45.8% for the corresponding period a year ago, and from 47.6% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter was $17.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.6 million or $0.24 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $11.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash flow from operations totaled $19.0 million for the second quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $10.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $8.5 million, compared to $14.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 increased 5.7% sequentially to approximately $203.8 million compared to approximately $192.9 million as of March 31, 2023.

Backlog for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $217.3 million, a 47.0% decrease from $410.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 19.9% sequential decrease from $271.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Commenting on second quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Q2 bookings remained weak, ahead of production release of an AI platform with a Lateral Power Distribution Network (“PDN”) using a 4G ChiP-set, now expected to ramp in Q4. The same 4G ChiP-set will support a more adept Lateral-Vertical PDN, enabling a reduction of nearly 100W in total power consumption at heavy workloads and superior processor performance.”

“Further performance improvements will be enabled by 5G MCMs, raising current density by nearly 3X. High current density is necessary for 2nd Gen VPD to circumvent the stacking complexity and cost of 1st Gen VPD modules.”

“With the imminent completion of our first foundry, with 5G FPA enabling scalable, high efficiency Vertical Power Delivery (“VPD”), and with automotive electrification driving broad acceptance of ChiPs, I am confident about Vicor’s future growth and profitability.”

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with BT Conferencing, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on BT Conferencing’s website will receive a webinar link and dial-in numbers. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on July 25, 2023. Telephone participants who are unable to register should dial 833-954-8887, followed by access code 26305285638 and passcode 95763875, before 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) on July 25, 2023. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.



VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) JUNE 30, JUNE 30, JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 106,747 $ 102,186 $ 204,563 $ 190,468 Cost of revenues 51,574 55,337 102,856 106,018 Gross margin 55,173 46,849 101,707 84,450 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 20,375 20,035 40,598 38,603 Research and development 16,935 15,516 32,804 29,769 Total operating expenses 37,310 35,551 73,402 68,372 Income from operations 17,863 11,298 28,305 16,078 Other income (expense), net 1,776 84 3,726 246 Income before income taxes 19,639 11,382 32,031 16,324 Less: Provision for income taxes 2,537 802 3,678 754 Consolidated net income 17,102 10,580 28,353 15,570 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 (13 ) 8 (22 ) Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 17,101 $ 10,593 $ 28,345 $ 15,592 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.24 $ 0.64 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.24 $ 0.63 $ 0.35 Shares outstanding: Basic 44,230 43,973 44,196 43,963 Diluted 44,906 44,866 44,907 44,910



