Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $106.7 million, a 4.5% increase from $102.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 9.1% sequential increase from $97.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Gross margin increased to $55.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $46.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 51.7% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 45.8% for the corresponding period a year ago, and from 47.6% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter was $17.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.6 million or $0.24 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $11.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash flow from operations totaled $19.0 million for the second quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $10.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $8.5 million, compared to $14.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 increased 5.7% sequentially to approximately $203.8 million compared to approximately $192.9 million as of March 31, 2023.

Backlog for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $217.3 million, a 47.0% decrease from $410.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 19.9% sequential decrease from $271.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Commenting on second quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Q2 bookings remained weak, ahead of production release of an AI platform with a Lateral Power Distribution Network (“PDN”) using a 4G ChiP-set, now expected to ramp in Q4. The same 4G ChiP-set will support a more adept Lateral-Vertical PDN, enabling a reduction of nearly 100W in total power consumption at heavy workloads and superior processor performance.”

“Further performance improvements will be enabled by 5G MCMs, raising current density by nearly 3X. High current density is necessary for 2nd Gen VPD to circumvent the stacking complexity and cost of 1st Gen VPD modules.”

“With the imminent completion of our first foundry, with 5G FPA enabling scalable, high efficiency Vertical Power Delivery (“VPD”), and with automotive electrification driving broad acceptance of ChiPs, I am confident about Vicor’s future growth and profitability.”

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

VICOR CORPORATION              
               
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS      
(Thousands except for per share amounts)              
               
  QUARTER ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
  JUNE 30,   JUNE 30,   JUNE 30,   JUNE 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
               
Net revenues $ 106,747     $ 102,186     $ 204,563     $ 190,468  
Cost of revenues   51,574       55,337       102,856       106,018  
Gross margin   55,173       46,849       101,707       84,450  
               
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general and administrative   20,375       20,035       40,598       38,603  
Research and development   16,935       15,516       32,804       29,769  
Total operating expenses   37,310       35,551       73,402       68,372  
               
Income from operations   17,863       11,298       28,305       16,078  
               
Other income (expense), net   1,776       84       3,726       246  
               
Income before income taxes   19,639       11,382       32,031       16,324  
               
Less: Provision for income taxes   2,537       802       3,678       754  
               
Consolidated net income   17,102       10,580       28,353       15,570  
               
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   1       (13 )     8       (22 )
               
Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 17,101     $ 10,593     $ 28,345     $ 15,592  
               
               
Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation:              
Basic $ 0.39     $ 0.24     $ 0.64     $ 0.35  
Diluted $ 0.38     $ 0.24     $ 0.63     $ 0.35  
               
Shares outstanding:              
Basic   44,230       43,973       44,196       43,963  
Diluted   44,906       44,866       44,907       44,910  
               


VICOR CORPORATION      
       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET    
(Thousands)      
       
  JUNE 30,   DEC 31,
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,829     $ 190,611  
Accounts receivable, net   63,818       65,429  
Inventories   106,606       101,410  
Other current assets   4,533       5,154  
Total current assets   378,786       362,604  
       
Long-term deferred tax assets   343       280  
Long-term investment, net   2,591       2,622  
Property, plant and equipment, net   169,401       166,009  
Other assets   9,540       5,386  
       
Total assets $ 560,661     $ 536,901  
       
Liabilities and Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 15,325     $ 22,207  
Accrued compensation and benefits   12,103       10,849  
Accrued expenses   4,284       8,613  
Accrued litigation   6,500       6,500  
Sales allowances   2,571       1,661  
Short-term lease liabilities   1,749       1,450  
Income taxes payable   824       72  
Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments   6,620       13,197  
       
Total current liabilities   49,976       64,549  
       
Long-term deferred revenue   1,761       145  
Long-term income taxes payable   875       862  
Long-term lease liabilities   7,030       7,009  
Total liabilities   59,642       72,565  
       
Equity:      
Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:      
Capital stock   369,475       360,924  
Retained earnings   271,424       243,079  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,195 )     (988 )
Treasury stock   (138,927 )     (138,927 )
Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity   500,777       464,088  
Noncontrolling interest   242       248  
Total equity   501,019       464,336  
       
Total liabilities and equity $ 560,661     $ 536,901  
       

