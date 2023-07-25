Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,475 in the last 365 days.

Reid & Wise Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone For EB-5 Investors: First-Ever I-526E Approval under Reserved EB-5

I-526E Approval Notice

“Sophie” Yuxia Zhang, Esq from Reid & Wise served as the investor's immigration counsel for the first-ever I-526E approval under the set-aside EB-5 category.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BREAKING NEWS, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved its first-ever Form I-526E under a rural EB-5 project of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (the “2022 RIA”). “Sophie” Yuxia Zhang, Esq from Reid & Wise served as the EB-5 investor’s immigration counsel. This momentous achievement not only highlights Reid & Wise's exceptional legal representation of EB-5 investors but also underscores the advantages of investing in reserved EB-5 projects, including expedited processing and set-aside visas.

As one of the earliest I-526E petitions filed under the rural EB-5 project within the 2022 RIA, the current EB-5 I-526E petition was submitted on August 25, 2022. In less than 11 months, on July 18, 2023, the I-526E petition received approval without any Request for Evidence (RFE).

In the past, the adjudication process for EB-5 I-526 petitions had been notoriously protracted, with USCIS processing times averaging around 56.5 months for 80% of cases. However, this unprecedented approval of the I-526E petition in just 11 months highlights the unparalleled opportunity for both EB-5 investors and projects to benefit from priority processing, particularly in rural projects.

Reid & Wise has built a stellar reputation for successfully representing EB-5 investors in immigration matters and was instrumental in assisting these investors in demonstrating the source of their funds in I-526E petitions. Since the enactment of the 2022 RIA, Reid & Wise has been a staunch advocate for dozens of EB-5 investors in reserved EB-5 projects. This historic approval of the first-ever I-526E petition solidifies Reid & Wise's position at the forefront of the EB-5 bar.

The information contained in this press release is for general informational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the contents, Reid & Wise makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied.

"Sophie" Yuxia Zhang, Esq.
Reid & Wise LLC, Chair of Immigration Department
+1 212-858-9968
yxzhang@reidwise.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Reid & Wise Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone For EB-5 Investors: First-Ever I-526E Approval under Reserved EB-5

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more