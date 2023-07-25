Delisting of Securities of NantHealth, Inc.; Surgalign Holdings, Inc.; Lordstown Motors Corp.; iMedia Brands, Inc.; Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp.; Better World Acquisition Corp.; Tattooed Chef, Inc.; and Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. from…

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of NantHealth, Inc. NantHealth, Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 24, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 3, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Lordstown Motors Corp. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s securities were suspended on July 7, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and senior notes of iMedia Brands, Inc. iMedia Brands, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 10, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, unit, and warrant of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on July 11, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, unit, and warrant of Better World Acquisition Corp. Better World Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on July 11, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Tattooed Chef, Inc. Tattooed Chef, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 12, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A subordinate voting shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 21, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.