Northwestern Credit Financial Holdings Expands Lending Opportunities to Southeast Asia
BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that will increase liquidity options for qualified investors, Northwestern Credit Financial Holdings has expanded its global securities lending opportunities to southeast Asia nations. Northwestern is now offering liquidity solutions in the form of securitized stock loans in southeast Asia’s major financial hubs with emphasis on Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand.
With an active pipeline of high-net-worth depositors, securitized private credit stock loans up to $250 million are available to qualified borrowers seeking liquidity at competitive interest rates. Northwestern Credit has available $2 billion to lend to qualified borrowers. The recent addition of referral agents in the region will offer liquidity seekers an in-person touch point to discuss and execute securitized lending deals that will contribute to southeast Asia’s expanding economic landscape.
Northwestern Credit
Northwestern Credit Financial Holdings (“NCFH”) provides a complete wealth management service for a select group of ultra-high net worth individuals, foundations, and funds. Their goal is to deliver tailored portfolio management and wealth planning, together with banking, lending, financing, and treasury services. Northwestern’s approach to managing wealth is measured and intelligent, with a focus on drawing better performance and liquidity out of static assets, expanding capital resources, and delivering optimum risk-adjusted returns.
