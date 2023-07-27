Actress AJARAE COLEMAN Endures Deep Loss Starring in New Heart-Wrenching Short Film ‘DIVINE MOTHER’
World Premiere at 2023 LA SHORTS Int’l Film FestivalLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Ajarae Coleman explores pregnancy loss and the reality of racial discrimination in healthcare starring in the new narrative short film, DIVINE MOTHER, with the World Premiere at the LA Shorts International Film Festival running on July 19-30, 2023 at Regal Cinemas LA LIVE.
DIVINE MOTHER stars Coleman opposite Skyler Bible as Aneka and Miguel, a couple on a road trip through the Southwest dealing with a miscarriage.
This heartbreaking but hopeful film comes from writer-director Erika Navvarro, with Coleman on-board as executive producer along with Parijat Deshpande, an integrative high-risk pregnancy specialist, best-selling author of Pregnancy Brain: A Mind-Body Approach to Stress Management During a High-Risk Pregnancy, and the host of the popular podcast, Delivering Miracles.
Coleman helped to spearhead the film as a way to help people experiencing pregnancy loss feel less alone. “When we were raising money for Divine Mother, countless parents shared that they felt extremely isolated in their pain and grief after experiencing loss. Though miscarriage is so common, 1 in 4 clinical pregnancies ends in miscarriage (1), many feel alone and even ashamed when it happens to them. It was an honor to bring this much-needed representation to the screen, and to tap into the strength, resilience and hope of a person who has experienced unimaginable loss, but knows in her heart that she is destined to be a mother,” shares Coleman.
Coleman and the filmmakers have also partnered with organizations aligned with their mission,
including Colette Tisdahl Foundation, and Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Canada (PILSC). PILSC will use this film as a training tool because it is the only film about miscarriage that features a Black woman, even though Black women have an almost twofold increase in risk of miscarriage compared to White women.(2)
Audiences will recognize Coleman from her standout roles on numerous television series, including Scandal, NCIS: New Orleans, I’m Sorry, 2 Broke Girls, Revenge, Days of Our Lives, and more. She also works extensively in commercials, having appeared in campaigns for brands such as Luvs, Verizon, and Pantene. Coming later this year, Coleman will star in a feature film alongside Julian Gant (Call Me Kat).
Over the last 10 years, Coleman has grown a global community of thousands of actors who are committed to taking ownership of their careers. Today, her career and lifestyle coaching membership, The Table, empowers actors to develop their authentic voice and mission so they can work with the best representatives, develop communities of collaborators, and book more aligned roles. She believes that storytelling has the power to change the world for the better, and that storytellers deserve to thrive.
Follow AJARAE COLEMAN on Instagram: @ajaraecoleman
FB: /AjaraeColeman and Twitter: @ajarae
