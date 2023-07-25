Submit Release
To the family of Vardis Vardinoyannis

AZERBAIJAN, July 25 - I was deeply shocked by the death of my sincere friend, dear and precious person Marianna. Nothing compares to the pain caused by the loss of a loved person.

It is difficult to find words expressing the feeling of sorrow, which fills our hearts.

Renowned public figure, faithful life partner, staunch friend Marianna was a symbol of kindness, generousness, graciousness, mercifulness.

She will live on in memories as a bright, hardworking, active, irreplaceable personality who was able to feel people’s pain deep inside.

Marianna Vardinoyannis was also a sincere friend of Azerbaijan. It is not a coincidence that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan highly appreciated her contribution to development of friendly relations between Azerbaijani and Greek peoples by conferring a “Dostlug” (Friendship) order upon her.

Loving, kind and unforgettable memories created by our meetings with Marianna will always remain in my heart.

I share your grief, extend condolences and wish patience to all your family members.

Sincerely yours,

Mehriban Aliyeva

