Read more about GBI Arrests Former Cook County Deputy – Charged with First Degree Burglary

Adel, GA (July 25, 2023) – On Friday, July 21, 2023, the GBI arrested and charged former Cook County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Trey Kenny, age 33, of Hahira, Georgia, with First-Degree Burglary, two counts of Eavesdropping and Surveillance, Theft By Taking, Second-Degree Criminal Damage to Property, three counts of Possession of a Firearm During a Felony, Stalking (misdemeanor), and Violation of Oath of Office.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the actions of former Cook County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Trey Kenny. Preliminary information indicates that Kenny burglarized a home between June 30, 2023 and July 11, 2023. During the burglary, Kenny committed multiple crimes which led to the current charges.

He was terminated from the Cook County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 896-74711 or the GBI regional investigative office in Douglas, GA at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.