Beljanski Foundation's Golden Ginkgo Leaf, A Plant Extract to Starve Cancer Cells, Highlighted in New Study

Beljanski Foundation's Golden Ginkgo Leaf Extract Fighting Cancer & Controlling Angiogenesis, a New Study Reveals as the subtitle.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing life expectancy and increased pollution have led to cancers and neurodegenerative disorders becoming more prominent worldwide. While some biotech companies have turned to expensive, sophisticated, yet patentable, advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and gene editing, the Beljanski Foundation is investing in research programs that bring natural answers to our most pressing health needs.

While some studies have long suggested that green leaf Ginkgo biloba extract may improve cognitive function, reduce anxiety, and improve circulation, there is now a growing interest in the anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrosis, and enzyme-regulating properties of Golden Ginkgo Leaf Extract.

Skin cells exposed to radiation treatments exhibit abnormally high levels of certain enzymes called RNAases, leading to the development of radiation-induced skin fibrosis. Back in the 1990s, Dr. Mirko Beljanski discovered that a specific Golden Ginkgo Leaf Extract preparation inhibits these overactive enzymes, restoring normal enzyme activity and preventing fibrosis (1).

A newly published paper from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Dr. Qi Chen’s laboratory, a longtime collaborator of the Beljanski Foundation, builds upon Dr. Mirko Beljanski’s discovery while focusing on melanoma cells. The study shows that the Golden Ginkgo Leaf Extract, when prepared according to its exact specifications, fights cancer progression by regulating the activity of a specific enzyme called angiogenin. Angiogenin is a crucial growth factor that plays an important role in various physiological and pathological conditions. However, excessive angiogenesis can lead to various diseases, and the inhibition of angiogenin has become an important therapeutic target. By doing so, the Golden Ginkgo Leaf Extract inhibits two major survival strategies of cancer cells: blocking the recruitment of blood vessels that feed tumor growth, and curtailing the invasion of tissues that enables metastasis (2).

“Cancers use more than one tactic to promote their advance. They divide rapidly and send out a signal, called angiogenin, that stimulates new blood supply for tumors and strengthens their capacity to spread by penetrating neighboring tissues. The Golden Ginkgo Leaf Extract specifically inhibits the release of this pro-cancer signal, thereby suppressing tumor growth and metastasis. This, along with a recent study showing how some green tea extracts can inhibit the proliferation of many cancer cell lines, including melanoma (3), as well the already well-documented selective killing of cancer cells by the Pao Pereira and Rauwolfia vomitoria extracts, could provide the basis for a formidable, natural and non-toxic, multi-prong approach to the fight against cancer” says Sylvie Beljanski, daughter of Dr. Mirko Beljanski, and founder of the Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) located in New York City, which has been partnering with numerous academic institutions to fund research programs with natural compounds.

It is important to note that these are cell-based studies and more research is needed to confirm that the Golden Ginkgo Leaf Extract has anti-angiogenic effects in humans. This work was made possible by the generous donations of individuals who believe in the mission of The Beljanski Foundation and share our commitment to making the discoveries of Dr. Mirko Beljanski available to as many people as possible. Donations to the Beljanski Foundation are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by the Law.

To read this scientific publication, follow this link: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9983097/

To learn more about the Beljanski Foundation and its work fighting cancer the natural way, visit https://beljanski.org

Donate here: https://www.beljanski.org/donations/donate-to-the-beljanski-foundation/

References

1. J.E. CAUSSE, T. NAWROCKI, M. BELJANSKI, “Human Skin Fibrosis RNase Search for aBiological Inhibitor-Regulator“. Deutsche Zeitschrift für Onkologie, 26, 5, 1994, pp. 137-139.

2. Chen P, Wang T, Chen Q. Ginkgo biloba Golden Leaf Extract (GGLE) Inhibits Melanoma Cell Invasion and Angiogenesis Through Inhibition of Angiogenin. Integr Cancer Ther. 2023 Jan-Dec;22:15347354221134513. doi: 10.1177/15347354221134513. PMID: 36859800; PMCID: PMC9983097. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9983097/

3. Ping Chen and Qi Chen “Effects of Different Tea Products on the Growth of Cancer Cells” EC NUTRITION November 21, 2019.

https://www.beljanski.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/TEA-GROWTH-K-CELLS-EC-Nutrition-Kansas-2019.pdf