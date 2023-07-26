Rodriguez & Associates Recognized by TopVerdict™ for Obtaining the #1 Personal Injury Verdict in California in 2022
Bakersfield law firm recognized for obtaining the #1 personal injury verdict in California in 2022 for case they brought against large agricultural company.
The jury agreed that the companies involved in this case cut corners when it came to safety. They violated basic safety rules. And because of that, a family’s health and dignity was taken away.”BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rodriguez & Associates trial team was recognized by TopVerdict.com for obtaining the number one personal injury verdict in California in 2022 for their work in Ruckman v. Big N Deep Ag Development Co. and others (BCV-15-101699).
In November 2015, a Bakersfield, California family was devastated when a natural gas pipeline was hit by a bulldozer during the land-prepping stages of land development near their home. The dozer, operated by Big N Deep Agricultural Development Co. struck a PG&E Co. gas pipeline causing a massive explosion. The preventable incident destroyed the family’s home and left several family members suffering from major burns and other significant injuries.
The case brought against the large agricultural company presented a number of obstacles for the Bakersfield trial team comprised of Daniel Rodriguez, Chantal Trujillo, and Danay Gonzalez. They faced massive legal opposition, aggressive corporate insurance teams, a pandemic, and numerous appeals in order to reach the record verdict against Big N Deep Ag Development Co. The jury returned a verdict in the amount of $73.6 million. The largest verdict in Kern County history.
After more than seven years of medical treatments, legal proceedings, and the rebuilding of their home and lives, the family received justice and some closure. This verdict, combined with settlement agreements from the four other defendants, totaled over $140 million.
"Justice was served. The jury agreed that the companies involved in this case cut corners when it came to safety. They violated basic safety rules. And because of that, a family’s health and dignity was taken away.”
In addition to receiving the overall top-ranking verdict in TopVerdict's Top 10 Verdicts list, the firm was further recognized for obtaining the highest verdict in California in 2022 in the areas of Brain Injury, Burn Injury, and Bodily Injury.
TopVerdict.com recognizes U.S. law firms and attorneys who have obtained the highest jury verdicts, settlements, or bench awards in the Nation or an individual State, in a particular area of law, and year. With this recognition, Rodriguez & Associates joins an elite group of high-caliber firms that possess drive and passion in their pursuit of justice.
About Rodriguez & Associates
Rodriguez & Associates has decades of experience representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims resulting from the negligence and careless actions of individuals, large companies, and organizations who disregard basic safety precautions. The leading Bakersfield, California personal injury law firm has obtained the top 3 highest personal injury verdicts in Kern County, Ca history and has more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other law firm in the Southern San Joaquin Valley. Learn more about Rodriguez & Associates here https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/.
