Attorney General Seeks to Hold TikTok in Contempt of Court for Failing to Comply With Subpoena

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, Governor Spencer J. Cox, and Commerce Department Director Margaret Busse filed a Motion for Order to Show Cause against TikTok for failing to comply with subpoenas issued in the state’s case against the social media company.

Attorney General Reyes said: “For too long, two essential questions have gone unanswered: how is TikTok conducting itself in the State of Utah, and how is it impacting the lives of children? As Attorney General, I will never stop fighting for the safety of our children. That is why we filed a Motion asking the Court to order TikTok to cooperate with our subpoenas. We will not accept further excuses or delays. No one is above the law.”

See the full news release below.

