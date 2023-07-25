Spine & Orthopedic Center Welcomes New Spine Surgeon, Dr. David Vecchione
Spine & Orthopedic Center is delighted to welcomes Dr. David Vecchione, an accomplished spine surgeon, to its team of elite physicians in South Florida.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spine & Orthopedic Center is delighted to announce the newest member of our team, Dr. David Vecchione, a board certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in minimally invasive and reconstructive spine surgery. Dr. Vecchione joins our practice, serving patients across Broward and Palm Beach county through four offices in Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, and Plantation.
With a strong commitment to patient care, Dr. Vecchione earned his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. He further honed his expertise during his orthopedic residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Following his passion for spine care, he pursued and successfully completed his Spine Surgery Fellowship at William Beaumont Health System.
Dr. Vecchione's remarkable qualifications make him an invaluable addition to the South Florida community. With expertise in minimally invasive techniques and reconstructive spine surgery, he brings a wealth of knowledge to Spine & Orthopedic Center. Furthermore, his proficiency in diagnosing and treating a wide range of spine-related conditions will greatly benefit patients seeking comprehensive spinal care.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. David Vecchione to our family at Spine & Orthopedic Center. His dedication to patient-centered care and expertise in the field of spine surgery align perfectly with our mission to provide the highest standard of treatment for our patients," says Dr. Ashish Sahai, medical director and founder of Spine & Orthopedic Center.
As part of our ongoing commitment to excellence, we continuously strive to expand our team with top-notch medical professionals who share our vision of compassionate and cutting-edge care. Dr. Vecchione's addition reinforces our commitment to offering the best possible care for individuals seeking relief from spine-related ailments.
About Spine & Orthopedic Center:
Spine and Orthopedic Center (SOC) combines the highest quality orthopedic, spine and pain management services with a passionate commitment to patient care. Our expertise, compassion, and personal attention will see you through diagnosis and treatment as well as the healing process, for the healthiest and most thorough recovery possible.
