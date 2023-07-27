NuriFlex Group is pleased to announce an official release of NuriTopia and upcoming QUEST Event
"NuriFlex Group Unveils NuriTopia: Empowering Innovations for a Brighter Future! Join the Excitement at the Upcoming QUEST Event."VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NuriFlex Group (“Company”) has announced that it has launched the initial official version of revolutionary platform, NuriTopia, on both the App Store and Play Store. Also, to celebrate the official launch of NuriTopia APP, the Company is holding an exciting event for all NuriTopia members during the month of August 2023.
NuriTopia is more than just a platform; it’s an immersive ecosystem that encourages exciting adventures and genuine connections within the vast expanse of the Metaverse. Here, your personalized avatars will experience dating and socializing in an engaging, expressive way laden with possibilities. It’s a place where geographical boundaries blur and relationships take their sweet time to evolve, starting from the point of mutual respect and shared interests.
The Company’s project team said “We are excited to announce the release of the platform and are cognizant of the importance of continuing its development and expanding its ecosystem as we seek to offer an unparalleled service to the users. NuriTopia is meant to be user-oriented platform; thus, we are holding some exciting events to hear NuriTopia experiences from all our valued members. Their inputs will contribute significantly to refining the final form of our platform.”
Android download link : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nuriworks.nuritopia
iOS download link : https://apps.apple.com/us/app/%EB%88%84%EB%A6%AC%ED%86%A0%ED%94%BC%EC%95%84/id6450440828
