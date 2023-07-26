EcoHome.co Launches To Empower Homeowners In Sustainable Renovation Projects

An EcoHome barn conversion, before and after it was renovated into a high-performance home in NY.

The intuitive app streamlines home renovations, fosters sustainable practices, and connects homeowners with vetted contractors.

KINGSTON, NY, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoHome.co, an innovative new app designed to make home renovations easier and more sustainable, has officially launched. The platform was created by Thad Allender, an experienced homeowner, builder, and software engineer, and Brad Johnsmeyer, a former Googler, data scientist, and marketer. It is one of the 2,000 startups that Google estimates were created from their January layoffs.

EcoHome is the result of their shared passion for building science, sustainability, and the opportunities for decarbonization in home renovations. The platform is uniquely designed to facilitate homeowners through the process of dreaming, planning, budgeting, and executing home renovations, all while integrating sustainable practices.

"Many people dive into renovation projects only to find themselves navigating unfamiliar and sometimes frustrating terrain all alone. We created EcoHome for you," says co-founder Thad Allender. "EcoHome takes the guesswork out of home renovations. Here, you'll find tailored advice, cost estimates, and an array of sustainable options that match your vision."

The app's key features include a project planner for estimating construction costs, a feature for collecting and creating design inspirations with AI, tools for budgeting, and a way to keep track your home's evolution over time. It even offers homeowners the chance to get bids from high quality local contractors via an easy-to-use "invite for bids" feature.

For contractors, architects, and designers, EcoHome delivers highly qualified clients without the heavy-handed sales tactics of other platforms. The homeowners using the platform are well-informed and understand what they can afford and what they want, saving contractors time and resources.

Brad Johnsmeyer, co-founder of EcoHome, adds, "We believe in empowering homeowners to help with the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Residential energy use accounts for roughly 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Our goal is to provide homeowners with sustainable options for their renovations." EcoHome.co provides an environment where homeowners are in control. The platform allows users to make informed and sustainable choices without worrying about getting ripped off or being hounded with phone calls and emails.

"EcoHome isn't just an app; it's a revolution in home renovation that's much needed in today's climate," says Allender. "It's our contribution to the environment and to homeowners who wish to make a difference."

Homeowners are invited to give EcoHome a try.

