Greater Washington Urban League Announces The 11th Annual Health & Wellness Back 2 School Festival to Impact the Family
EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC - The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) proudly announces that The GWUL Health and Wellness Back to School Festival has reached its 11th year. This milestone event will be held at Second Baptist Church Southwest, 5501 Silver Hill Road, District Heights, Maryland, 20706, on August 26th, 2023. The festivities will last from 10 AM to 3 PM. All are welcome!
Riding on the success of previous years, this Prince George’s County location is set to highlight a mega event poised to surpass prior years. The Greater Washington Urban League is setting the bar high and aims to support 1,200 children and their families. Their dedication is reaching far into the underserved community and giving away 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies, and books. With the average household expected to need more than $850 for school supplies, this event is intended to be a huge boost to the community.
The GWUL leadership agrees, “Setting students up for success is our first priority, and we’ve carefully curated an event to ensure they feel loved, appreciated, and celebrated.”
The Greater Washington Urban League looks to impact parents and children with this much-anticipated gathering. They have listened to the people’s concerns and organized an event that addresses them. They have amassed professionals from various arenas to supply information that will enrich and encourage all who attend. GWUL has attempted to cover all the bases, from arts and crafts and face painting for the kids to practical solutions to strengthen the family structure for the parents.
“We’re bringing the entire family an experience to remember, combining practical resources with healthy, delicious food and activities guaranteed to entertain and engage” adds George H. Lambert Jr. President and CEO of GWUL.
Features for The GWUL Health and Wellness Back to School Festival include:
•Black Brilliance Marketplace: they are featuring the area’s top emerging and established Black-owned businesses to be featured in the Marketplace
•Financial Empowerment: they will ensure our community has the resources to thrive, including services such as connecting to banks and workforce development.
•Health & Wellness Pavilion: they’ll provide various health screenings for the entire family, including vaccines for COVID, influenza, and tetanus.
.Mental & Emotional Wellness: they’ll have experts on hand to discuss youth therapy, emotional learning, behavioral disabilities, and caregiving for seniors.
•Food Pavilion: shop at their Black Farmers Market, watch the Healthy Tasting Cookoff, and eat at one of the many Food Trucks.
*Onsight Voter Registration to build civic power.
GWUL is accepting sponsors who want to get the maximum exposure for their brand. GWUL boasts that its well-attended programs and events reach over 7,000 households annually. In addition, they have garnered an email list of over 16,000 active subscribers and 5,800 followers across their social media accounts. Their engaged and multi-generational audience supports their digital and physical spaces.
For more information, please get in touch with Jael Louis at jlouis@gwul.org, http://GWUL.org, or @GWUL365.
About the Greater Washington Urban League: For over 85 years, the Greater Washington Urban League has stood as a major civil rights organization, advocating for Black and marginalized communities. Visit http://GWUL.org for more information or @GWUL365 on social media.
